WATCH | Camp at homes of ANC leaders this festive season, Cosas says

08 December 2021 - 11:35
Cosas has sent a festive season message to its ground forces.
Cosas has sent a festive season message to its ground forces.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The Congress of SA Students (Cosas) has instructed political volunteers to invade the spaces of ANC leadership to equally enjoy their festive holidays.

Douglas Ngobeni, Cosas national spokesperson, has taken to social media to encourage them to take what is “theirs”.

“We are calling upon volunteers who find themselves with nothing for enjoyment this December to ambush the comfortable space of the ANC leadership.

“If your children don’t have clothes, you must do the right thing. If you are in a space where children of ANC leadership are popping champagne, you must drink too,” Ngobeni said.

He said if the children of ANC leadership are found driving “nice” cars, the volunteers must get into those cars.

“It’s yours, it’s your sweat. If you have nothing at all, you must camp inside the house of the ANC leadership because they are what they are today because of you.”

Ngobeni has confirmed this is the organisation’s official stance.

He said: “We stand by this.”

