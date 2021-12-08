South Africa

SANDF worried about another round of budget cuts

More cuts could affect training of soldiers and deployment, parliament hears

08 December 2021 - 18:58
Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
The SANDF on patrol in Durban during the riots and looting in July. File image.
The SANDF on patrol in Durban during the riots and looting in July. File image.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has expressed concern at the possible effect of more budget cuts on the force's capabilities, particularly its reserve forces.

SANDF acting head of reserve forces Brig-Gen Zoleka Niyabo-Mana told parliament's defence and military veterans portfolio committee on Wednesday the budget cuts have led to a 25% reduction in “man-days”, which had an impact on the reserve forces.

More cuts would affect training and deployment of SANDF members, she said, including support for law enforcement. 

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the army has seen the biggest deployment of its personnel to help enforce lockdown regulations. The SANDF was also called on to help the police during the riots and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July.

“We have to balance calling up members for training and deployment,” said Niyabo-Mana.

Soldiers in Mozambique were not fed rotten food, says defence force

The SANDF on Thursday denied claims that rotten rations were served to soldiers deployed in the Sadc mission in Mozambique.
News
2 weeks ago

Army vows to take action against ‘corrupt’ soldiers at SA/Zim border

The SA National Defence Force on Tuesday condemned criminal activities and acts of corruption where its military forces are executing their ...
News
3 weeks ago

She said it was risky to deploy reserve forces soldiers who have not received ongoing training to ensure they are ready to perform on a par with their permanent counterparts.

The SA Military Health Service would also suffer the adverse effects of budget cuts because it uses reserves such as nurses, who get paid more.

TimesLIVE

SA troops to stay in Mozambique three more months, at cost of nearly R1bn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deployment of SA soldiers to Mozambique's terrorist-ravaged Cabo Delgado province by another three months, ...
News
1 month ago

‘Rapid response unit’ to be set up by military to deal with public violence

The department of defence will set up a rapid response unit to deal with the levels of public violence seen during the July looting and rioting in ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell
WILD COAST vs BIG OIL | Groundswell against seismic shelling of ocean bed