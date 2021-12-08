South Africa

Pfizer Covid-19 booster shots get the nod in SA

By TimesLIVE - 08 December 2021 - 18:36
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority has approved Pfizer Covid-19 booster shots. File photo.
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority has approved Pfizer Covid-19 booster shots. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Pfizer Covid-19 booster shots have been given the go-ahead for people older than 18.

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that it had approved the “optional third (booster) dose” of the Covid-19 vaccine after the company applied for approval.

SAHPRA said that it had approved:

  • A third dose of the Comirnaty® Covid-19 vaccine in individuals aged 18 years and older, to be administered at least six months after the second dose.
  • A third dose of the Comirnaty® Covid-19 vaccine in individuals aged 12 years and older who are severely immunocompromised, to be administered at least 28 days after the second dose.

However, the authority said the data only dealt with boosters for the same brand of vaccine, meaning that there will be no “mix-and-match” of the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer shots.

TimesLIVE

BioNTech, Pfizer vaccine neutralises Omicron with three shots

BioNTech and Pfizer said on Wednesday a three-shot course of their COVID-19 vaccine was able to neutralise the new Omicron variant in a laboratory ...
News
6 hours ago

Study suggests Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine only partially protects against Omicron

Alex Sigal, a professor at the Africa Health Research Institute, said on Twitter there was "a very large drop" in neutralization of the Omicron ...
News
14 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell
WILD COAST vs BIG OIL | Groundswell against seismic shelling of ocean bed