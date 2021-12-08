More than 50% of adults in Western Cape have had the jab — here’s how other provinces are doing

More than half the adult population in the Western Cape has received at least a single dose of their Covid-19 vaccinations, the provincial health department said on Tuesday.

The department said while this means protection for a significant part of the adult population, it was nowhere near its target of administering vaccines to 70% of the population in the province by the end of the year.

It said this was a concern as the province entered the fourth wave of infections.

“With the new Omicron variant rapidly spreading, vaccination is more important than ever to protect against severe illness and death. We again appeal to those who have not yet been vaccinated to take up any of the many opportunities we are providing within their communities,” said the department.