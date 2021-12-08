'Many men afraid to report abuse for fear of being ridiculed': seasoned detective

Durban family violence, child protection and sexual offences investigations (FCS) Warrant Officer Nervarge “Nivi” Lutchminarain is the first detective in SA to put a female rapist behind bars.

The 28-year-old woman was found guilty in 2008 of raping her 14-year-old nephew on numerous occasions. She was sentenced to life in prison with an additional 15 years.

Lutchminarain, speaking as the country observes 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign, said a lot of men and boys were embarrassed to speak up or report abuse for fear of being laughed at.

“There are many men who are emotionally, physically and verbally abused daily by women but are afraid to speak about their experience because their own communities and peers make a mockery of them. Men and boys also need support, they are also human, it's time society supports and stands up against men abuse,” he said.

He has worked on several cases where men refused to open cases against their partners or other females who abused or violated them, simply because they felt embarrassed.