South Africa

Informal settlements residents in limbo after land bill is not passed

Gauteng residents expressed frustration and disdain after the ANC failed to convince members of parliament to vote with it in its motion to have the Bill amended

08 December 2021 - 07:27
Mpho Koka Journalist

Parliament’s failure to pass the amendment of the Land Expropriation Bill, which was meant to benefit the poor and the disadvantaged, has left many informal settlements residents gutted.

