41 attacks on healthcare staff by mental patients prompt new rules

As part of efforts to reduce attacks on staff by mental health patients in public hospitals, the Gauteng department of health says additional measures have been introduced.

Between January 2020 to November 2021, the department recorded 41 attacks on staff by aggressive mental health patients.

“These attacks vary, but in the main revolve around nurses, doctors and security guards being assaulted or bitten by mental health patients,” said spokesperson Kwara Kekana.

In one incident, a patient at a clinic in the Sedibeng district pulled a light bulb from the ceiling and used it to attack staff.