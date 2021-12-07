Tshwane 'making progress' on repairs to burnt substation

Significant progress has been made in the past 24 hours on repairs to the Mooikloof substation, which was damaged by fire last Tuesday.

Hilgard Matthews, the city’s head of communications, said on Tuesday that the repair team would forge ahead with the installation of electrical components.

“The team finalised the steel structure of room B yesterday afternoon and by this morning the roof was completed. This expedited the installation of various components.”

He said the following milestones were achieved overnight:

15 switchgear (feeder) panels installed;

transformer panel installed;

bus coupler installed;

preparation of the 11kV cable rerouting completed; and

all redundant multi-core cables have been removed from the trench.

The city estimated last week that its teams could need up to nine days to restore electricity to the affected suburbs: Moreleta Park, Pretorius Park, Mooikloof, Olympus, Woodlands and part of Garsfontein.

