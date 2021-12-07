South Africa

SA passes grim Covid-19 milestone as 90,000 official deaths are recorded

The NICD said on Tuesday that the official death toll was 90,002 after the latest data was released by the national health department.

By TimesLIVE - 07 December 2021 - 22:14
SA's official Covid-19 death toll passed the 90,000 mark on Tuesday. File picture.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

With 27 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, SA has passed another grim pandemic milestone: more than 90,000 people have officially died of Covid-19 related illness since the Covid-19 outbreak in March last year.

There were also 13,147 new Covid-19 cases reported in the past day, taking the total number of cases since March 2020 to 3,051,222.

Of the new cases, Gauteng again recorded the most (8,445). There was a big jump in the number of new cases in KwaZulu-Natal, with 1,396 recorded on Tuesday. The Western Cape recorded 805 new infections. The Eastern Cape had the fewest new cases, with 390.

The new infections came at a positivity rate of 24.9%.

TimesLIVE

