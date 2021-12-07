Coalition woes lead to Joburg power vacuum: Moerane

Previously when she addressed the Eskom matter, Phalatse said the new government would relook at the electricity takeover plan as she did not want residents to inherit Eskom's debt

Johannesburg is leaderless.



That is according to City of Johannesburg ANC caucus leader Mpho Moerane, who said residents were suffering due to what he labelled as a lack of political direction in terms of service delivery...