WATCH LIVE | NDPP advocate Shamila Batohi media briefing

South Africa

By TimesLIVE - 06 December 2021 - 09:38

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) advocate Shamila Batohi will host a virtual media briefing on National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) matters on Monday. Among the matters Batohi is expected to address is the recent resignation of advocate Hermione Cronje  as the head of the NPA's Investigating Directorate. 

