Villagers still waiting for tarred road 13 years later
Government claims it’s run out of money
Villagers in Limpopo are fuming after the government failed to deliver on its promise to provide a 6km tarred road whose tender was advertised 13 years ago.
The community of Shimange near Giyani was excited in 2008 when the Road Agency Limpopo (RAL) advertised a tender for the upgrade of the D3232 gravel road, which links the village to Jokong villages in the Greater Giyani Municipality...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.