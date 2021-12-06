Villagers still waiting for tarred road 13 years later

Government claims it’s run out of money

Villagers in Limpopo are fuming after the government failed to deliver on its promise to provide a 6km tarred road whose tender was advertised 13 years ago.



The community of Shimange near Giyani was excited in 2008 when the Road Agency Limpopo (RAL) advertised a tender for the upgrade of the D3232 gravel road, which links the village to Jokong villages in the Greater Giyani Municipality...