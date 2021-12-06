South Africa

Nearly 6,400 new Covid-19 cases, nine deaths in 24 hours, says NICD

By Staff Reporter - 06 December 2021 - 20:03
There were nearly 6,400 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Monday.
Image: 123RF/ phonlamaiphoto/ File photo

SA recorded 6,381 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours along with nine fatalities, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday.

The new infections came at a positivity rate of 26.4%.

According to the NICD, the epicentre of the fourth wave of infections continues to be Gauteng, where 4,488 new cases were recorded. There were 635 cases in KZN, 356 in the Western Cape and 337 in Mpumalanga.

This means that there have been 3,038,075 total cases and 89,975 deaths across SA to date.

The NICD said that there were 175 hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that 3,517 people are being treated in hospital for Covid-19 complications.

TimesLIVE

