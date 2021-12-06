Matric exams end without incident, says education department

The matric exams ended on Monday without incidents which could compromise the exams as a whole, the basic education department said.

“Apart from the reported incidents of some candidates caught with crib notes and cellphones, there are no confirmed reported serious irregularities at this stage that could threaten the credibility, integrity and image of the exams as a whole,” the department said.

The exams started on October 27 and were written in 6,326 public exam centres, 526 independent centres and 326 designated centres.

The department said 897,786 candidates registered to sit for the 2021 National Senior Certificate exams, with 735,677 full-time and 162,109 part-time candidates.

Marking was scheduled to start on Wednesday and end on December 22.

More than 41,500 markers had been appointed at 193 centres across all provinces.

