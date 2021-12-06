Lone survivor of N2 crash that killed three fellow Groblersdal matrics

A schoolboy survived a car crash on the N2 that claimed the lives of his three fellow Hoërskool Ben Viljoen matric pupils at the weekend.

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie said the four boys were travelling in a Lexus vehicle when the driver apparently lost control on the N2 between Glentana and George between 1am and 2am on Saturday.

“The vehicle veered off the road and came to a halt in a field adjacent to the main road. ​Seemingly, all the occupants were flung out of the vehicle during the crash.”

Three were believed to have died on the scene while the survivor went to seek help.