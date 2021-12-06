Lawyer gets bail for murder after street fight

A Pretoria lawyer has been released on R5,000 bail after his arrest for allegedly killing a man during an altercation in Soweto.

Obakentse Mogase, 43, of Silverlake, Pretoria, appeared before the Orlando magistrate’s court on Monday for murder. He is accused of killing Mangaliso Khumalo, 28, during an altercation in Orlando West, Soweto, on November 28.

Khumalo’s family protested outside court demanding justice for their loved one who was buried over the weekend.

Zanele Khumalo, the aunt to the deceased, said the family is disturbed at how easily the Pretoria lawyer was able to get bail.

“We are very disappointed at the fact that he got bail of R5,000. We have a child who passed on. He was a breadwinner who was living with his granny. For the state to agree to R5,000 bail ... it feels like an insult to us as the family.

“He was such a responsible child who was still building his life. He was taking care of the grandmother and everyone in the family was happy about him."