Lawyer gets bail for murder after street fight
A Pretoria lawyer has been released on R5,000 bail after his arrest for allegedly killing a man during an altercation in Soweto.
Obakentse Mogase, 43, of Silverlake, Pretoria, appeared before the Orlando magistrate’s court on Monday for murder. He is accused of killing Mangaliso Khumalo, 28, during an altercation in Orlando West, Soweto, on November 28.
Khumalo’s family protested outside court demanding justice for their loved one who was buried over the weekend.
Zanele Khumalo, the aunt to the deceased, said the family is disturbed at how easily the Pretoria lawyer was able to get bail.
“We are very disappointed at the fact that he got bail of R5,000. We have a child who passed on. He was a breadwinner who was living with his granny. For the state to agree to R5,000 bail ... it feels like an insult to us as the family.
“He was such a responsible child who was still building his life. He was taking care of the grandmother and everyone in the family was happy about him."
According to the family, Mogase was at an event in Meadowlands on the day of the shooting. He allegedly parked his Maserati car in the middle of the road in Orlando West.
They alleged that an altercation took place between the lawyer and Khumalo, who wanted to pass through. Mogase then allegedly shot Khumalo twice around his waist. Khumalo was taken to hospital and he later died. After learning of Khumalo’s death, Mogase handed himself over to the police.
But Mogase, in his affidavit read in court during bail application on Monday, said he shot Khumalo in self-defence
He told the court that he was returning from a wedding in Meadowlands with his girlfriend when he stopped in Orlando West to drop off his cousin.
“There was a vehicle that was behind us and the occupants started to verbally attack us and drove past the vehicle and blocked the road ahead," he said.
“The driver of that vehicle who was unknown to me, left his vehicle and headed towards my cousin and directed his verbal onslaught to him and eventually physically attacked him. I got out of my vehicle and headed towards them to diffuse the situation."
He said the unknown man left and threatened to teach them a lesson. On his return he was carrying a knife and he attacked his cousin, holding it against his throat.
“I withdrew my firearm and charged (sic) a warning short into the air to disperse the commotion. The unknown man continued his attack and was approaching me and I had no choice but to shoot him in the leg to stop his advances with the knife,” Mogase said in his affidavit.
The case was postponed to February 22 for further investigations.
