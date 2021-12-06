South Africa

Brothers stabbed in ‘gambling row’ outside Mpumalanga tavern

06 December 2021 - 13:11
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
The stabbings happened in the yard of a tavern in the early hours of Sunday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

An 18-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing two brothers during a late-night gambling dispute at a tavern near Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga.

“While engaged in gambling [playing dice], an argument broke out between the young man and the two brothers. It ended tragically when the siblings were both stabbed,” said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.

Karabo Mathosi, 23, was fatally stabbed while his brother, aged 19, was injured and taken to hospital.

Mohlala said the incident happened in Violetbank near Bushbuckridge at about 5am on Sunday inside the yard of a local tavern which was reportedly closed at the time.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Bushbuckridge magistrate's court on Monday to face charges of murder and attempted murder.

