Economic development focus for Cyril Ramaphosa on Ghana visit

South Africa and Ghana have cemented their bilateral ties by signing memoranda of understandings in the areas of transport, agriculture, women and children.

Ramaphosa is on a state visit to Ghana as part of his four-nation tour to West African countries including Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal.

The agreements are commitments by both countries to work together through bilateral and multilateral avenues to advance the African economic integration and development agenda as envisaged in Agenda 2063.

In a joint media briefing at the Jubilee House in Accra on Saturday evening, Ramaphosa and his Ghanaian counterpart Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo presented a united front in dealing with matters that would address poverty, recovering from the devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the massive unemployment plaguing both countries.

Both governments, who enjoy a good relationship, signed four agreements including international relations, transport, agriculture and gender. Two more agreements are expected to be signed virtually.

“The Africa Continental Free Trade Area is a means of achieving this and it confirms that the economic development of our continent is a responsibility that we share and from which we can all benefit,” said Ramaphosa.

Africa, he said, needs to stop relying on others and focus on its industrialisation and increased manufacturing capacity.