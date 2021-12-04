Eskom to implement load-shedding from 9pm on Saturday but warns it could be earlier

Eskom has announced it will implement stage two load-shedding from 9pm on Saturday but warned the lights could go off earlier if the power system deteriorates further.

The power entity said in a statement that load-shedding will continue until 5am on Monday.

“This load-shedding is due to a failure of a generation unit each at Kusile, Medupi and Arnot power stations, as well as a delay of a unit returning to service at Tutuka power station,” it said.

“In addition, the failure of the coal conveyors at Medupi led to reduced output at the station.

“While this has since been rectified, it will take some time to recover the full operations.”