WATCH LIVE | Health minister Joe Phaahla gives update on Covid-19 and vaccine roll-out plan

The province recorded 8,280 new cases (up more than 2,000 from the 6,168 recorded on Wednesday).

There were also significant increases in the Western Cape (from 626 on Wednesday to 727 on Thursday) and in KwaZulu-Natal (from 476 to 630).

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported a spike in new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, with 274 people admitted (up from 135 on Wednesday). There are 2,904 people being treated in hospital for Covid-19-related complications.

