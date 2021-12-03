South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Health minister Joe Phaahla gives update on Covid-19 and vaccine roll-out plan

By TimesLIVE - 03 December 2021 - 08:24

Health minister Joe Phaahla and his deputy Sibongiseni Dhlomo are on Friday giving an update on Covid-19 developments and government's strategy on the vaccination roll-out plan.

With the fourth wave looming in SA, 11,535 new Covid-19 cases were recorded on Thursday, with Gauteng continuing to be the epicentre.

Kaizer Chiefs ask PSL to postpone matches amid Covid-19 outbreak at Naturena

Kaizer Chiefs have asked the Premier Soccer League to postpone their four matches in December due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases among players and ...
Sport
4 hours ago

The province recorded 8,280 new cases (up more than 2,000 from the 6,168 recorded on Wednesday).

There were also significant increases in the Western Cape (from 626 on Wednesday to 727 on Thursday) and in KwaZulu-Natal (from 476 to 630).

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported a spike in new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, with 274 people admitted (up from 135 on Wednesday). There are 2,904 people being treated in hospital for Covid-19-related complications.

TimesLIVE

HIV activist vaccinates after Covid-19 scare

HIV/Aids activist Mpho Thaba was so sick from Covid-19 she feared for her life.
News
2 days ago

Plett Rage cancelled over 'alarming number' of Covid-19 cases

The Plettenberg Bay Rage festival has been cancelled a day before it was set to start. Ballito Rage in KZN was cancelled on Wednesday.
News
17 hours ago

Travel bans will cause long-term devastation across Africa, Ramaphosa warns

Covid-19 travel bans will cause long-term damage to national economies across Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on his visit to Nigeria on ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell
WILD COAST vs BIG OIL | Groundswell against seismic shelling of ocean bed