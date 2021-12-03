South Africa

Two die in collision between truck and vehicle in Western Cape

03 December 2021 - 14:11
Two people died in an accident near Touwsrivier on Friday morning.
Image: Supplied

A child and an adult died in an accident involving a truck and a passenger vehicle in the Western Cape on Friday.

The provincial Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said the accident happened 2km outside the small railway town of Touwsrivier.

“A call for assistance came through at 6.03am,” EMS said.

“The incident involved a truck carrying two passengers and a light motor vehicle with three passengers. Unfortunately, a male adult and a male child succumbed to fatal injuries. Both were passengers in the light motor vehicle.”

A child, who also travelled in the light motor vehicle, was seriously injured.

“The two male passengers who were travelling in the truck sustained minor injuries.

“The three patients were transported to Worcester Provincial Hospital.”

