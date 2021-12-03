Stellenbosch University adopts IsiXhosa as its third official language

IsiXhosa will be part of teaching and learning at the Stellenbosch University (SU).



This comes after the university’s council approved the proposed new language policy for the institution, which marks an end of a thorough, comprehensive and consultative revision process that started in October last year. ..