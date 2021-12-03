Phalatse’s first meeting as mayor marred by insults

Clad in keffiyehs (traditional Palestine scarves), ANC councillors chanted “free Palestine” after they demanded Phalatse withdraw her alleged comment that she was a friend of Israel

Insults were the order of the day during Mpho Phalatse’s first meeting as mayor of Johannesburg.



The hybrid meeting was held at the Constance Connie Bapela Council Chamber in Braamfontein with 102 councillors connected virtually...