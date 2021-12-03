Female traffic officer in court for religious leader’s kidnapping

A female traffic police officer, 29, from Daveyton in Ekurhuleni was among the three people who appeared on Thursday at the Benoni magistrate’s court on charges of kidnapping a religious leader.

The accused appeared before the court for the first time since their arrest on Tuesday, following the rescue of Tahseen Mateen Lardame, 28, from a house in Katlehong. Kardame, a maulana (Muslim religious leader), was kidnapped outside his father’s hardware franchise in Benoni on November 12.

The police multidisciplinary integrated task team was immediately activated and they managed to trace the kidnap victim to Katlehong.

Police have since said that the victim was rescued without any ransom being paid.

The officer was arrested in Daveyton by the specialised crime intelligence unit and the SAPS. Another two suspects could not appear in court as they are still in hospital after their arrest.

The accused are charged with kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances and assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm. They cannot be named as they still have to go through an identity parade, as advised by state prosecutor Vuyokazi Nongqayi on Thursday.