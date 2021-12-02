Six Tshwane suburbs face up to 9 days without power after substation fire

The City of Tshwane estimates its teams will need up to nine days to restore electricity supply to suburbs affected by a fire at the Mooikloof substation.

First, the city needs to ensure the site is safe for the crew to work in.

“The team is continuing with the on-site assessment and investigation ... Already we can see that there is extensive damage to the roof,” said the city’s Hilgard Matthews.

Matthews said they are awaiting inspections by a structural engineer and insurance loss adjuster.

“Our initial assessment is that it will take our teams about nine days to restore supply to all the affected areas.”

These are Moreleta Park, Pretorius Park, Mooikloof, Olympus, Woodlands and part of Garsfontein.