South Africa

Employee injured as Tshwane substation catches fire

02 December 2021 - 09:16
The city says the priority now is to make sure that the site is safe for the team to do the necessary inspection.
The city says the priority now is to make sure that the site is safe for the team to do the necessary inspection.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

A City of Tshwane employee sustained injuries, believed to be minor, when the Mooikloof substation caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The employee was taken to a local hospital for medical assessment.

The city’s Hilgard Mathews said the extent of the damage at the substation is not yet known.

“The areas affected are Moreleta Park, Pretorius Park, Mooikloof, Olympus, Woodlands and part of Garsfontein. The priority now is to make sure that the site is safe for the team to do the necessary inspection,” he said.

Mathews said an update will be provided on Thursday morning.

TimesLIVE

Sort out your staff issues, City Power tells Eskom

City Power has "raised concerns" with Eskom over a go-slow by employees leading to delays lasting hours in the restoration of power after ...
News
3 weeks ago

City Power: We’re working to fix Robertsham outage

City Power says it has restored electricity to four areas after the Robertsham substation fire on Monday evening.
News
1 month ago

Several suburbs in southern Joburg without electricity after blaze

Affected areas include Robertsham, Booysens, Crown Gardens, Ridgeway, part of Mondeor, Gillview, Glenada, Ophirton, Evans Park, Ormonde, Winchester ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC