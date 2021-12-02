Covid-19 ‘fake news’ man walks free as magistrate slams prosecution

A Cape Town man arrested at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year for allegedly spreading fake news is off the hook after the state was told on Thursday to “get its house in order”.

The Cape Town magistrate's court struck the case from the roll after the state asked for a postponement as Stephen Birch was set to plead to the charges against him and start his trial.

The prosecutor told the court the state's witness had tested positive for Covid-19 and was not available.

In April 2020, Birch was among the first people arrested under Covid-19 regulations which, among other things, prohibited publication and spreading of false information about the pandemic and government's response.