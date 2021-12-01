South Africa

Sarah Baartman municipality mayor dies during committee meeting

By TimesLIVE - 01 December 2021 - 19:28
Scara Njadayi has died.
Image: Werner Hills

The newly elected Sarah Baartman District municipality mayor Scara Njadayi died on Wednesday afternoon in Gqeberha.

This was confirmed by ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi shortly after his death.

Njadayi, who is also the ANC's regional chair in the district, was elected as mayor on November 24. He died during his first mayoral committee meeting in Govan Mbeki Avenue at the Sarah Baartman District Municipality offices.

Njadayi was elected unopposed as the ANC region chair in 2018.

Municipal manager Ted Pillay said Njadayi had collapsed during a meeting and that everyone had left the room when paramedics arrived.

HeraldLIVE

