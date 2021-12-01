Sahpra orders military to return illegally purchased Cuban drug

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) says it will destroy 970,000 vials of the drug Heberon purchased by the SA Defence Force for R215m last year.

This was revealed by Sahpra CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela during a parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday morning.

The military bought the Covid-19 therapeutic drug last year as the country was implementing a hard lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the army bought and imported the drug without approval by Sahpra. By law, Sahpra has to approve all drugs imported to the country.

The army has since come under fire for the procurement as it did not follow the proper channels.