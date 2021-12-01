Parents beg mental health facility staff to return to work and care for disabled after salaries not paid

Workers who care for 84 profoundly disabled people at Durban and Coastal Mental Health’s (DCMH) Jona Vaughan residential facility are back at work after the parents' association “begged them” and raised money for their transport costs.

The 40 staff members, who physically care for the residents and provide them with their daily meals, did not arrive at work last week because they had not been paid since September. They were told it was unlikely they would be paid in November.

The Jona Vaughan Parents' Association immediately contacted volunteers to assist, but treasurer Charmaine Maas said it was a crisis.

“It was heartbreaking. While people assisted with feeding them, we had to leave most of them in their beds with the rails up for two days. It was very cruel,” she said.

“My own sister (a resident), sat in her wheelchair in the foyer, sobbing. She missed the carers and there was no-one in the dining room and no-one to feed them.”