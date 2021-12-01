Inciting violence, posting 'malicious communications' can lead to jail as Cybercrimes Act comes into effect

Sending electronic messages inciting or threatening violence against people or property and distributing intimate images without permission could put you in prison for up to three years.

The Cybercrimes Act, criminalising online-facilitated offences, including fraud, forgery and extortion, came into effect on December 1.

Justice minister Ronald Lamola welcomed the Act.

“It was necessary to align our law with international trends and best practices. Another consideration is the evolving nature of cybercrime. The methods of committing cybercrimes change rapidly and our laws need to keep pace with the more intrusive and complex investigative measures necessary to investigate cybercrime,” he said.

The Act streamlines SA laws dealing with cybercrime. It includes harmful Facebook and Twitter messages as well as those sent privately on WhatsApp.