'Body parts suspect and victim are cousins'

The mother of the accused, Flavio Hlabangwane, volunteered to look after the deceased and her younger sister after their own mother had passed on

A family who believe that their daughter is the woman whose dismembered body parts were found in a fridge in Soweto say she and the accused are cousins.



This is according to a woman who said she is the aunt of the deceased. She added that the mother of the accused, Flavio Hlabangwane, volunteered to look after the deceased and her younger sister after their own mother had passed on...