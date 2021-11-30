Zululand municipal managers given seven days to produce qualifications

Senior managers in the Zululand district municipality have seven days to submit their qualifications for verification.

It is the first time an audit and verification process of qualifications is being done since the council was formed 21 years ago.

This was announced by re-elected district mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi on Monday as his first act of office towards a capable administration.

“About 37 senior managers — including the municipal manager, heads of departments, deputy general managers and managers — have seven days to submit their qualifications. This is in line with the guideline for municipal competency,” Buthelezi said.