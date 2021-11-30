SA students were partying moments before Cuba ‘assaults’, says deputy health minister

During the sitting, Dhlomo confirmed the students were at a hostel in Santa Clara when the incident took place.

“The students were beaten by the police on campus during a birthday celebration party which was supposed to start at 7pm, but ended up starting at 9pm and went on and on until the early hours of the morning.

“It is not known yet who called the police. However, the students did indicate police told them to turn down the music as it was too loud for the early hours of the morning,” said Dhlomo.

He said the SA government had been informed that the Cuban government has since established a commission to investigate the incident.

Dhlomo told MPs the residence where the incident occurred was in a hospital.

“We have been informed university management have notified the provincial leadership of the Villa Clara [Medical University of Villa Clara] that a commission has been established to investigate the incident. We will await the outcomes. We are having a meeting with the attaché in Cuba this week,” he said.

Dhlomo warned that because South African students understood the law to allow them to behave in a certain way while in SA, it did not mean they could behave in a similar way while in other countries.

