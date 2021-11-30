Jobs bloodbath: 7 out of 8 industries recorded employment losses

The unemployment rate in SA increased to 34.9% in the third quarter of 2021 — the highest since the start of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) in 2008, Stats SA has revealed.

On Tuesday Stats SA released the results of the QLFS for the third quarter of 2021, which show that the number of employed people decreased by 660,000 in the third quarter to 14.3-million.

Worse yet, the data showed “the unemployment rate according to the expanded definition of unemployment increased by 2.2 percentage points to 46.6% in quarter 3 2021 compared to quarter 2 2021”.

According to the survey, the only employment increase was observed in the informal sector, while employment losses were observed in the formal sector, private households and the agricultural sector.

“Between quarter 2 of 2021 and quarter 3 of 2021, the number of employed people decreased in all industries with the exception of finance, where employment increased by 138,000.