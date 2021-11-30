Gauteng extends placement deadline for grades 1 and 8 as 121,000 pupils remain in limbo

More than 121,000 grade 1 and 8 pupils are yet to be placed in schools in Gauteng.

This is according to Gauteng department of education, which stated on Tuesday that the placement period had been extended to Friday next week.

“Due to massive delay in some parents accepting our offers, the department regrets to inform unplaced parents that we are extending the placement period deadline to December 10,” said spokesperson Steve Mabona.

He said to date the department had successfully placed 213,313 of the 335,091 applications received.

“The number of unplaced applicants is therefore reduced to 121,778. It must be indicated that we have received a high volume of applications which have applied pressure to our school’s capacity to accommodate learners,” Mabona said.

He said officials were working around the clock to manage the demand and most of the schools had gone against the capacity that they are able to accommodate.

“What we are prioritising mostly at this stage is ensuring that learners have space in a school in Gauteng before 2022 begins. We also plead with those who have not yet received an offer to continue checking their application status and accepting available offers of placement,” he said.

He said parents are advised that offers which remain pending for more than seven days will be auto-accepted as placed to avoid further delays.

“A parent that does not prefer the offer of placement given should lodge an objection by declining the offer online. Objection forms are available online. Should a parent remain dissatisfied with the outcome of the objection, they may submit an appeal by declining the objection outcome online,” Mabona said.

He said while the department remains committed to placing all applicants, with or without documents, it must be noted that placement cannot be made without proof of residence and applicants who have not yet submitted their proof of residence will be afforded an opportunity to submit these in due course.

Mabona said applicants who have missed the deadline to apply to grade 1 or grade 8 for the 2022 academic year will be afforded an opportunity to apply during the late application period which will begin in January 5.