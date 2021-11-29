Nine companies refuse to be joined in bank forex trading case

No case has been made by the Competition Commission against either Nedbank Group Ltd or Nedbank Ltd in its complaint against various banks for allegedly colluding to fix prices and divide markets in respect of the rand-dollar exchange rate.

This was the submission made by Anthony Gotz SC, counsel for Nedbank Group Ltd and Nedbank Ltd, in opposing the application by the commission to join the holding company and the bank in its complaint, initially launched in 2015.

At the beginning of the hearings on Monday, counsel for the commission, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, argued that the need to properly spend public funds called for the nine banks accused of manipulating the rand-dollar exchange rate to be joined in a case against 23 other banks that had already been charged by the commission.

Ngcukaitobi added that it would also be convenient for all banks facing the same charge to be in the same room to avoid a multiplicity of actions.

However, the nine banks opposed their proposed joinder in the case. They are HSBC Bank USA, Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner & Smith Inc, Bank of America NA, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Nedbank Group Ltd, Nedbank Ltd, FirstRand Ltd, FirstRand Bank Ltd and Standard Americas Inc.

“There is no cause of action made out against either of the respondents. No prima facie case of action is made out against Nedbank Group.