BA to resume flights to SA but Mauritius sanction strands holidaymakers

The department of international relations and co-operation has confirmed that there are South Africans stranded at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport (SSR) in Mauritius.

This as international countries have begun tightening their borders after news of a new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, which was detected in SA.

Taking to its Twitter page, Dirco said the group of South Africans were informed about “impromptu quarantine requirements instead of self-isolation”.

“The SA government is dismayed at this situation and is engaging with relevant authorities in Mauritius for a speedy resolution. The matter is being investigated further and assistance is being provided to our citizens through the SA High Commission in Mauritius,” Dirco said in a statement.