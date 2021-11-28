South Africa

Counterfeit goods worth R7.4m seized in Joburg CBD, scores arrested for other crimes

28 November 2021 - 13:55
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Counterfeit goods worth R7.4m were seized in the Joburg CBD.
Image: Saps

Counterfeit goods worth R7.4m have been confiscated during a raid in the Johannesburg CBD, Gauteng police said.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said crime intelligence, public order policing, customs and private security seized the goods during operation O Kae Molao on Friday.

Three people were arrested.

The team also arrested 67 suspects for various crimes including possession of drugs, possession of suspected stolen vehicle, possession and dealing of illicit goods, drunken driving and dealing in liquor without a licence.

Among those arrested there were also 11 undocumented people and 33 wanted suspects for various crimes such as murder, armed robbery, theft and assault GBH, Sello said.

In Springs a suspect was nabbed for dealing in illicit cigarettes. Sello said officers seized illicit cigarettes to the value of about R100,000.

All arrested suspects are expected to appear in different magistrates' courts on Monday.

TimesLIVE

