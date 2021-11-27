‘Big jump’ in new cases likely to see gatherings restricted: health minister

It is likely that restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings will be implemented due to rapidly rising Covid-19 infections across South Africa.

This is according to health minister Dr Joseph Phaahla on Friday — though he was at pains to say that nothing has been “concluded” at this stage.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, there were 2,828 new Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa in the past day along with 12 Covid-19 related deaths. This means that there have been 2,955,328 confirmed infections and 89,783 fatalities to date.

Of the new cases, 2,173 were in Gauteng. Three other provinces also recorded significant increases, though the actual numbers remained relatively low. There were 139 cases in the Western Cape, 116 in the North West and 108 in KwaZulu-Natal — all of them essentially doubling from recent days.

According to the NICD there were also 60 new hospitalisations in the past day, meaning that there are currently 2,211 people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 related complications.