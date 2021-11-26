Steenhuisen warns DA mayors their rule could be short-lived

A refusal to compromise on principles might mean running a short lived government.

This was the message delivered by DA leader John Steenhuisen during a press conference on Friday where the party introduced its newly elected mayors including those leading the trio Gauteng metros – Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg.

Steenhuisen said they would work on having good relationships with partners but warned that minority governments were precarious in their nature.

"We're mindful of the enormous challenge that lie ahead of us particularly in those hung metros where we'll have to establish good relations with parties.

"Having been through similar situations before, we know only too well how precarious minority governments can be. This will however not cause us to compromise on our principles as a party in any way and that refusal to compromise should mean that any of these governments are short lived, we'll spend every single minute in office in service of our people," Steenhuisen said.

He was joined by the DA's 27 mayors including party federal chair Helen Zille during the presser.

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse said in order to get the city working again, a coalition government needed to be put in place.