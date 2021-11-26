POLL|Are you happy with the Black Friday deals?

Black Friday has officially landed and it has been met with mixed reactions.

Some queued in long lines to get deals from their favourite retailer, while others kept an eye out for great deals online.

Many, however, are not convinced, claiming the prices were inflated.

Beauty retailer Clicks was called out on social media for what some called a “Black Friday scam” after a customer visited one of their stores and noticed a label listing the product as the same price as the Black Friday special, behind the promotional label.

Clicks responded, saying “Pricing labels are updated when sales launch in-store. These price tags have been adjusted for the “Why Wait For Black Friday” promotion.”