POLL|Are you happy with the Black Friday deals?

Some clients say specials are just normal prices
Black Friday has officially landed and it has been met with mixed reactions.
Some queued in long lines to get deals from their favourite retailer, while others kept an eye out for great deals online.
Many, however, are not convinced, claiming the prices were inflated.
Beauty retailer Clicks was called out on social media for what some called a “Black Friday scam” after a customer visited one of their stores and noticed a label listing the product as the same price as the Black Friday special, behind the promotional label.
Clicks responded, saying “Pricing labels are updated when sales launch in-store. These price tags have been adjusted for the “Why Wait For Black Friday” promotion.”
Prof Carel van Aardt from Unisa’s Bureau of Market Research last week tabled findings of a study conducted on the trends and dangers associated with Black Friday, and predicted that retailers will score big this Black Friday.
He said sales in 2021 were likely to increase from 2020. He attributed last year's losses to unemployment brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Black Friday 2021 will not be as good as in 2019, but will be better than 2020 due to the fact that while 2.1-million people lost their jobs from 2019 to 2020, 733,000 new jobs were created during 2020 to 2021,” said van Aardt.
Software developer Ashton Hudson built an online price-tracking service, Serval, to help consumers gauge the cost of products at Takealot over several months to see if they are really scoring a “once in a lifetime” deal.
The tool works by comparing the listing value of items and their current price and allows consumers to track the value of items over months, depending on when it was listed by the retailer.
