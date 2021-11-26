South Africa

IN PICS | Black Friday bargain hunters flock to Gauteng malls

By TImesLIVE - 26 November 2021 - 15:52
Black Friday shoppers queue at Woodmead Value Mart in Johannesburg on November 26 2021.
Black Friday shoppers queue at Woodmead Value Mart in Johannesburg on November 26 2021.
Image: Alon Skuy

Fears over the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus as well as cold and rainy weather were not enough to keep shoppers away from various Gauteng malls on Black Friday.

Though shopping at some centres got off to a slow start on Friday morning, at other malls long queues formed as people waited patiently to take advantage of the opportunity to stock up on essentials or do their festive season shopping.

A busy Black Friday morning at the Woodmead Value Mart in Woodmead, Johannesburg.
A busy Black Friday morning at the Woodmead Value Mart in Woodmead, Johannesburg.
Image: Alon Skuy
Onlookers at a busy Woodmead Value Mart in Johannesburg on November 26 2021.
Onlookers at a busy Woodmead Value Mart in Johannesburg on November 26 2021.
Image: Alon Skuy
Black Friday shoppers queue at Woodmead Value Mart in Johannesburg on November 26 2021.
Black Friday shoppers queue at Woodmead Value Mart in Johannesburg on November 26 2021.
Image: Alon Skuy
Black Friday shoppers queue at Woodmead Value Mart in Johannesburg on November 26 2021.
Black Friday shoppers queue at Woodmead Value Mart in Johannesburg on November 26 2021.
Image: Alon Skuy
Black Friday shoppers queue at Woodmead Value Mart in Johannesburg on November 26 2021.
Black Friday shoppers queue at Woodmead Value Mart in Johannesburg on November 26 2021.
Image: Alon Skuy
Shoppers form a snaking queue that goes out to the mall's parking lot as shoppers wait for their turn to shop at Nkomo Village in Atteridgville, Pretoria.
Shoppers form a snaking queue that goes out to the mall's parking lot as shoppers wait for their turn to shop at Nkomo Village in Atteridgville, Pretoria.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
Shoppers make their way through a crowded Mall of Africa in Midrand on Black Friday, November 26 2021.
Shoppers make their way through a crowded Mall of Africa in Midrand on Black Friday, November 26 2021.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Black Friday at the Bloed Street Mall in Pretoria.
Black Friday at the Bloed Street Mall in Pretoria.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
Black Friday shoppers at Menlyn Park shopping centre in Pretoria.
Black Friday shoppers at Menlyn Park shopping centre in Pretoria.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Pretoria on Black Friday.
Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Pretoria on Black Friday.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

POLL|Are you happy with the Black Friday deals?

Black Friday has officially landed and it has been met with mixed reactions.
News
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC