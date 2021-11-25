Social development's underspending leaves beneficiaries hungry

Chairperson of a centre for quadriplegics and paraplegics said their centre was not paid on time in April and last month

Gauteng care centres caring for people living with disabilities and mental conditions have not been able to send their caregivers to provide food and other basic needs to their beneficiaries as social development department underspends by over R400m on its budget.



This is according to care centre managers who spoke to Sowetan under the condition of anonymity to avoid being victimised. They said they were struggling to cope...