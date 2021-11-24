‘Right wing broke off in midair’: Details released of crash that killed aerobatic pilot

The right wing of a high-performance sport aircraft broke off in midair before it crashed at a farm outside Pretoria East, the SA Civil Aviation Authority has revealed in a preliminary report.

According to the report, pilot Neville Ferreira met the owner of the two-seat Rand KR-2 aircraft at the Kitty Hawk Aerodrome (FAKT) in the Boschkop area, east of Pretoria, on the morning of October 28.

The owner of the aircraft informed investigators that he had approved Ferreira to fly the aircraft. At the time, Ferreira had not flown since October 10 due to his aircraft being under maintenance.

A detailed preflight inspection was conducted with no abnormalities found, the report stated.

The owner told investigators that the aircraft’s fuel tank had about 22-litres of mixed Avgas LL100 and Mogas fuel. About 10 minutes after the preflight inspection, the pilot boarded the aircraft and fastened his safety harness.