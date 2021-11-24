‘Giving mayorship to EFF is strategic’

Before the recent elections, Metsimaholo had been run by an SACP-led coalition with the backing of the ANC and other smaller parties

Handing over the mayoral chain to the EFF was the compromise the ANC had no choice but to make if it still wanted to retain influence and some control in the financially troubled Metsimaholo municipality in Free State.



This according to ANC Fezile Dabi regional coordinator Thabo Mabasa, who is among those who helped hatch a surprise deal with the EFF which eventually resulted in the red berets getting their very first mayor, Selloane Motjeane, since its formation in 2013...