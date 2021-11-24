South Africa

Former Zuma backer gets crucial eThekwini executive committee seat as voting for mayor starts

24 November 2021 - 17:39
Philani 'PG' Mavundla was a surprise inclusion on the ANC's list of councillors to sit on the powerful decision-making executive committee. File photo.
Image: Jackie Clausen

A former Jacob Zuma backer and founder and leader of the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) is now a member of the eThekwini municipality's executive committee.

Philani “PG” Mavundla will take up the seat on the second most powerful decision-making body in council. He was nominated to the committee through the ANC.

After a 30-minute raucous interaction from other political parties opposed to amendments of the list announced by the ANC on Monday for its Exco members, legal opinion yielded the floor to the ANC to field a new member of the committee.

Mavundla's inclusion surprised many, and he replaces the ANC's Ntokozo Sibiya on the committee. The ABC holds two council seats.

Voting processes are under way for the mayor position, with the ANC's Mxolisi Kaunda and the DA's Nicole Graham both accepting nominations for the post.

 

