5 things to know about newly-elected Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse

The City of Johannesburg has a new mayor, Dr Mpho Phalatse, the DA candidate who was elected on Monday after a sitting of the city council at Brixton Multipurpose Centre.

Phalatse beat the ANC’s Mpho Moerane with 144 votes to his 121, becoming the first woman mayor of the metro.

Here are five things to know about Phalatse:

Medical doctor

Phalatse is a qualified medical doctor who studied at Sefako Makgatho University and Medunsa.

In 2005, she started an internship at Thembisa Hospital. This was followed by community service in Hammanskraal, where she offered services at Jubilee Hospital and clinics in the area.

Qualifications

She matriculated in 1994 and secured admission at the University of the Witwatersrand to study chemical engineering in 1995. However, she switched her studies during her second year at Wits to study towards becoming a doctor.

Phalatse also holds an advanced diploma and postgraduate diploma in project management and programme management and is a certified independent medical examiner with the American Board of Independent Medical Examiners.