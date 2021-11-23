'We should accept the clear message of our people': Ramaphosa on election outcomes

Ramaphosa said: “I did say to President Kenyatta that his timing for visiting is really poor. He should have come on November 1. As a good friend he would have voted for us, so now we have lost [because] we did not have his vote.”

Ramaphosa said what is unfolding is “how democracy works”.

“This is the footsteps of democracy and we have seen it play out throughout the country and indeed, as the president of the governing party, it is disappointing for the ANC. But that is how we should accept the clear message of our people,” he said.

As the president of the country, Ramaphosa said he wanted to see “stability in our local government sector — whatever coalitions have been formed, or are being formed, will result in stable local government, and that we do not have instability and a collapse of local governments and motions of no confidence to a point where service delivery will not be given to the people of our country.”

Ramaphosa called on all those who have been victorious in the elections to “ensure that there are stable governments”.