‘I argued the bylaw was irrelevant’: Joe Nkuna on case withdrawn

Joe Nkuna, from Theresapark in Akasia, whose vegetable pavement garden landed him in trouble with the authorities, says the case against him has been withdrawn.

Nkuna, the self-proclaimed “cabbage bandit,” shared via Facebook that he received a letter last week Wednesday from the acting director for municipal courts prosecution notifying him about the withdrawal of the case.

This is after he was charged by the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) in September for obstructing the sidewalk. He was issued with a fine of R1,500, with the alternative to appear in court if he wished to contest it.

The withdrawal of the case, Nkuna said, came “after I submitted my representations on 28/09/2021. Therein I argued that there was no case against me. That I did not break any municipal bylaws by planting cabbage and onions rather than grass and roses.”